Man shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, police say

A Memphis man is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.
Police told FOX13 Derrick Washington shot the man after the victim showed up to his house to get his own car.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Road rage incident ends in stabbing, deadly shooting outside Walgreens in Mississippi, police say
- 'Her eczema was acting up': Memphis teacher denies hitting 5-year-old girl in the eye with ruler
- Confederate groups plan to rally at Ole Miss on Saturday
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Washington told the victim to come over to get his car, police said.
According to the arrest affidavit, the two started arguing and then Washington pulled out a gun and shot the man in his right leg.
Washington will be in on Wednesday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}