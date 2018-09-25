Man shot by MPD officer placed on life support at Regional One, family says

The man who was shot by a Memphis police officer is now on life-support, according to his family.
Martavious Banks, 25, was shot by an MPD officer on Sept. 17 after a traffic stop in South Memphis.
His family previously said he remained in critical condition at Regional One after the shooting, and Banks had a collapsed lung as of Friday.
His mother told FOX13 on Monday that Banks had been placed on life support at some point over the weekend, and he remains there now.
It is unclear what his status is moving forward.
Police have not released the names of the officers who were involved in the shooting, but all three were “relieved of duty” pending an investigation by the TBI.
We do know that the son of Memphis Police Association President Michael Williams was one of the officers involved. However, he was not the primary officer who shot Banks.
Six people were arrested last week after protests near the scene of the shooting.
We will continue to monitor the health status of Banks.
