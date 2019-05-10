0 Man shot by police in 2018 indicted on multiple charges related to chase; officers cleared by DA

A man who was shot by police last year has been indicted by a Grand Jury, and his family said justice was not served.

Martavious Banks, 26, was shot by police in September of last year.

Police chased Banks and a “confrontation occurred,” according to MPD. He was shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Former MPD officer Jamarcus Jeames was the one who fired shots at Banks.

Officer Jeames resigned from his position, police said.

Three others who were involved in the traffic stop and police chase faced brief disciplinary suspensions as well.

According to the District Attorney Amy Weirich, there will not be any criminal charges against the officers involved in the incident.

Banks is charged with the following charges related to the chase: Evading Arrested, Unlawful Possession Weapon in Public Place, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, and Reckless Driving.

Banks’ family held a news conference outside 201 Poplar around 3 p.m. Friday following the announcement. They said they are angry about how it all played out, and they are not going to be silent until justice is served.

“If the DA found a way to indict my brother, I feel like these officers should be charged as well,” said Jamarcus Banks, his brother. “They not only broke police policy but they shot into an occupied dwelling.”

At the time of the shooting, Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said the shooting was not captured on the officer’s body camera. Three officers were eventually suspended, including Jeames.

However, Weirich said it is not up to her office to determine if policies or procedures were violated.

In addition to the indictments, Banks has pending criminal cases.

An arraignment date of the new indictments has not been set.

