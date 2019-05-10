  • Man shot by police in 2018 indicted on multiple charges related to chase

    Updated:

    A man who was shot by police last year has been indicted by a Grand Jury. 

    Martavious Banks, 26, was shot by police in September of last year. 

    Police chased Banks and a “confrontation occurred,” according to MPD. He was shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Former MPD officer Jamarcus Jeames was the one who fired shots at Banks. 

    Officer Jeames resigned from his position, police said.

    Three others who were involved in the traffic stop and police chase faced brief disciplinary suspensions as well.

    Banks is charged with the following charges related to the chase: Evading Arrested, Unlawful Possession Weapon in Public Place, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, and Reckless Driving. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

