Man shot by police in 2018 indicted on multiple charges related to chase

A man who was shot by police last year has been indicted by a Grand Jury.
Martavious Banks, 26, was shot by police in September of last year.
Police chased Banks and a “confrontation occurred,” according to MPD. He was shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Women on alert after parking lot encounters with creepy man in DeSoto County
- Attorney: Man accused of shooting Memphis mother to death in front of her kids claims innocence
- Store manager shot and killed by delivery driver at Memphis business, employee at nearby store says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Former MPD officer Jamarcus Jeames was the one who fired shots at Banks.
Officer Jeames resigned from his position, police said.
Related: MPD officer who shot man following traffic stop in South Memphis resigns
Three others who were involved in the traffic stop and police chase faced brief disciplinary suspensions as well.
Banks is charged with the following charges related to the chase: Evading Arrested, Unlawful Possession Weapon in Public Place, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, and Reckless Driving.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}