Man shot, carjacked behind Hamilton High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot and carjacked while inside a park Friday afternoon.
According to police, they responded to a shooting call at 1363 East Person Avenue, which is located right behind Hamilton High School. FOX13 has learned the man was shot in the arm and is expected to be okay.
We are working to learn more info about the suspect.
