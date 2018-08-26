  • Man shot, crashes vehicle on I-40, police say

    By: Ryan Glover

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was shot and crashed on I-40 Sunday afternoon, according to police. 

    The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-40 eastbound near Chelsea. According to MPD, officers arrived and noticed a man had been shot and crashed his vehicle. The victim, who was driving the car, was reportedly shot prior to the crash.

    According to police, the victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

    It is unknown at this point where the shooting actually occurred. TDOT told FOX13, all lanes on the eastbound side of I-40 is currently shut down as MPD work this investigation. 

