Man shot, crashes vehicle on I-40, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was shot and crashed on I-40 Sunday afternoon, according to police.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-40 eastbound near Chelsea. According to MPD, officers arrived and noticed a man had been shot and crashed his vehicle. The victim, who was driving the car, was reportedly shot prior to the crash.
MPD working a 1 car crash in the area of I40//Chelsea. Police say someone shot the victim prior to the crash. The victim went to the hospital in non-critical condition. pic.twitter.com/pWB3uDeVzu— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) August 26, 2018
According to police, the victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
It is unknown at this point where the shooting actually occurred. TDOT told FOX13, all lanes on the eastbound side of I-40 is currently shut down as MPD work this investigation.
Officers are working a one car crash in the area of I40//Chelsea. The victim, who was driving the car, was reportedly shot prior to the crash. The victim was xported in non-critical condition. It is unknown at this point where the shooting actually occured.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 26, 2018
Stay with us as we learn more info.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}