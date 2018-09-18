0 Man shot, critically injured by police officer after traffic stop in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being shot by a police officer in South Memphis Monday evening.

Officials released new details surrounding the incident Tuesday.

Tensions rising after officer involved shooting in 1200 block of Gill.



Mom of man shot now allowed onto scene.

According to MPD, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Gill Avenue.

When officers approached the vehicle and asked the driver for his ID and insurance information, the driver told police he didn't have either.

Police said the driver -- identified as Martavious Banks -- began reaching downward when an officer saw a gun inside the car.

That is when Banks fled the scene, hitting a curb before police stopped the car a second time on Gill Avenue. Police said he then ran away from officers.

Police chased the man and a “confrontation occurred,” according to MPD. The man was shot by police and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The officer wasn’t hurt in the incident.

HAPPENING NOW: Police on scene of officer involved shoooting in 1200 block of Gill.



Man in critical.

Chased by police. Officer okay.

Man in critical.

Chased by police. Officer okay.

Memphis Police Public Information Officer Lt. Karen Rudolph said the officer who shot the man will be “relieved of duty” pending an investigation.

The officer has not been identified, but police did say the officer is a 26-year-old man. Rudolph told FOX13 his name will be released after the "debriefing process" is completed.

Additional footage -- including body cameras and dashboard cameras -- is being reviewed to determine "what actually occurred on the scene prior to the shooting," according to Rudolph.

Rudolph also said the TBI will be called to take over the investigation if the man is pronounced dead.

According to officials, Banks had six outstanding warrants against him. He had four separate arrest warrants for suspended licenses, assault, and violation of probation.

