Man shot during armed robbery in Memphis neighborhood

A man is fighting for his life after being shot during an armed robbery in a Memphis neighborhood.
Police were called to an armed robbery around 10:15 a.m. When they got to the 2900 block of Armistead, officers found a man who had been shot.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot to death at Memphis apartment complex
- Convicted murder escapes north Mississippi jail
- 'Come out with your hands up.' Barricade situation sparked by undercover MPD investigation
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The victim was transported to Regional One in extremely critical condition.
Police have not released details about a possible suspect.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}