Man shot during robbery at car wash, police say

    A man is fighting for life after he was shot at a Memphis gas station. 

    According to police, the victim was shot at the Valero gas station at Hollywood and Chelsea. 

    The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    The victim was at the carwash when the suspect came up demanding money. The victim refused and was shot multiple times.

    No one has been arrested for the shooting. 

     

