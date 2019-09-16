Man shot following argument at North Mississippi lounge, police say

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - A man was shot at a bar in Clarksdale, Mississippi Sunday afternoon.
31-year-old Ulysses Brown was shot at The Turning Point Lounge in the 1200 block of North State Street around 3:20 p.m. Clarksdale Chief of Police, Sandra Williams, told FOX13 the Brown was flown to Regional One in Memphis for treatment.
His condition at this time is unknown.
According to Chief Williams, the shooting was a result of an argument at the lounge.
No one is in custody at this time and no suspect information has been released.
FOX13 has learned the lounge has been open for about a year.
This is a developing story. Continue to follow FOX13 News on-air and online for the latest information.
