Man shot following argument outside Beale Street club, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An argument early Sunday morning outside a Beale Street club left one man shot.
According to the Memphis Police Department, at approximately 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a call of two males who were involved in an argument in the area of Beale Street and S Orleans St. MPD told FOX13 the shooting happened outside in the parking lot of The Orchid Club.
At approx. 4:45 a.m., two males were involved in an argument in the 600 blk of Beale near Orleans. One male was shot and xported in critical condition. The suspect fled the scene. Investigators are working to identify the suspect responsible. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 20, 2019
MPD told FOX13 one man was shot and was taken to ROH in critical condition. The suspect fled the scene and his whereabouts are currently unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation.
