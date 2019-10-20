  • Man shot following argument outside Beale Street club, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An argument early Sunday morning outside a Beale Street club left one man shot. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, at approximately 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a call of two males who were involved in an argument in the area of Beale Street and S Orleans St. MPD told FOX13 the shooting happened outside in the parking lot of The Orchid Club. 

    MPD told FOX13 one man was shot and was taken to ROH in critical condition. The suspect fled the scene and his whereabouts are currently unknown. 

    This is an ongoing investigation.

