  • Man shot in Batesville last night, police say

    Updated:

    BATESVILLE, Miss. - One man was shot last night in the area of Tubbs Rd. about 10:45 p.m. in Batesville, Mississippi, police said.

    The victim was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center.

    Multiple suspects are being questioned, police said. We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories