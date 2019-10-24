Man shot in Batesville last night, police say

BATESVILLE, Miss. - One man was shot last night in the area of Tubbs Rd. about 10:45 p.m. in Batesville, Mississippi, police said.
The victim was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center.
Multiple suspects are being questioned, police said. We will update this story when more information becomes available.
