Man shot in chest, found by strangers lying in the middle of the road, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting on Mt. Moriah Road.
According to police, the shooting happened on Mt. Moriah and Quince Road around 2:45 a.m.
Witnesses told police they were driving and found a man who had been shot in the chest.
He was lying in the middle of the road. Police said he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers said they do not have any leads.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'I'll kill you! Get on the ground!' Body camera footage shows deadly police shooting in Memphis
- 3-month-old baby girl left to die in sweltering car after tired mother forgets her
- Crime Stoppers offering $26K reward for information about murder of Memphis businessman
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}