  • Man shot in chest, found by strangers lying in the middle of the road, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting on Mt. Moriah Road. 

    According to police, the shooting happened on Mt. Moriah and Quince Road around 2:45 a.m. 

    Witnesses told police they were driving and found a man who had been shot in the chest. 

    He was lying in the middle of the road. Police said he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Officers said they do not have any leads. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

