Man shot in Cordova neighborhood, person detained, police say

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Cordova.
MPD on the scene of a shooting in the 1900 block of Ada Cove. One man went to the hospital after being shot. He is in critical condition.— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) December 8, 2018
Officers have one person detained on the scene. pic.twitter.com/68pgSJKmlM
According to MPD, officers made it to the 1900 block of Ada Cv around 3:38 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived they noticed a man had been shot.
He was transported in critical condition to Regional One, according to police.
At 3:38 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting call at 1956 Ada Cove. One male victim was located. He was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 8, 2018
Officers have one person detained on the scene.
MPD told FOX13 they have one person detained on the scene as well.
We are working to learn more info, so stay with us for the very latest.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police identify body found at vacant home as missing Memphis man
- Cyntoia Brown must serve at least 51 years for murdering man, Tenn. Supreme Court says
- Memphis rapper sentenced to 5 years in prison
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}