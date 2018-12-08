  • Man shot in Cordova neighborhood, person detained, police say

    CORDOVA, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Cordova. 

    According to MPD, officers made it to the 1900 block of Ada Cv around 3:38 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived they noticed a man had been shot. 

    He was transported in critical condition to Regional One, according to police. 

    MPD told FOX13 they have one person detained on the scene as well. 

