Man shot in Downtown Memphis early Sunday morning

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was sent to the hospital after a Downtown shooting early Sunday morning.

    Investigators were called to the 100th block of Peabody around 2:40.

    One man was shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    Police say one person was detained on the scene.

    No charges have been filed at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

