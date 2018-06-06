0 Man shot in head near parents' home just days after his birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was critically injured after being shot in the head right outside his parents’ home early Wednesday morning.

Memphis police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Vernon Avenue and National Street in Highland Heights.

MFD said they transported one man – later identified by family as 20-year-old Kevin Jackson – from the 3300 block of Buchanan Avenue. Police found Jackson in a white Toyota Corolla with the back window shot out.

A nearby woman, who asked to remain anonymous, heard the incident unfold. She said she heard the gun shots go off followed by the victim’s father begging for help.

“I got up and I finally opened the door and saw his daddy hollering, like, ‘Lord, my son shot!’” the woman said.

The woman said Jackson was lying in the car suffering from the gun shot wound to his head.

Jackson was transported to Regional One in critical condition where he has been downgraded to “extremely critical.”

Family members said Jackson had just celebrated his birthday a few days ago, and neighbors said they don’t know why anyone would hurt Jackson.

“He's a good guy. He doesn’t bother nobody,” the woman said.

MPD have not released any information regarding suspects, and anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

