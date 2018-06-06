Man shot in head near parents' home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was critically injured after being shot in the head right outside his parents’ home early Wednesday morning.
Memphis police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Vernon Avenue and National Street in Highland Heights.
MFD said they transported one man – later identified by family as 20-year-old Kevin Jackson – from the 3300 block of Buchanan Avenue. Police found Jackson in a white Toyota Corolla with the back window shot out.
A nearby woman heard the incident unfold. She details what she heard at the scene, on FOX13 News at 5.
Jackson was transported to Regional One in critical condition where he has been downgraded to “extremely critical.”
Family members said Jackson had just celebrated his birthday a few days ago.
Trending stories:
- Teen tries to rape friend's mom during sleepover, police say
- Detectives seize Billy Turner's old car, believe it was used the night of Lorenzen's murder
- Jerry Lawler's son arrested downtown
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}