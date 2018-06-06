  • Man shot in head near parents' home

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was critically injured after being shot in the head right outside his parents’ home early Wednesday morning. 

    Memphis police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Vernon Avenue and National Street in Highland Heights. 

    MFD said they transported one man – later identified by family as 20-year-old Kevin Jackson – from the 3300 block of Buchanan Avenue. Police found Jackson in a white Toyota Corolla  with the back window shot out.

    Jackson was transported to Regional One in critical condition where he has been downgraded to “extremely critical.”  

    Family members said Jackson had just celebrated his birthday a few days ago. 

