Man shot in Hickory Hill apartment complex

A walk to the store ends with a man being shot multiple times in Hickory Hill.
It happened around 1:42a.m. at the Trails Apartments.
The victim told police he was walking near the 6400 block of Crimson Cove when an unknown suspect shot him.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
