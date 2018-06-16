Man shot in Hickory Hill, condition unknown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been shot Saturday afternoon in Hickory Hill.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Myers. When officers arrived to the scene a man had been shot.
No condition report is available at this time and this is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.
