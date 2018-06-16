  • Man shot in Hickory Hill, condition unknown

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been shot Saturday afternoon in Hickory Hill. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Myers. When officers arrived to the scene a man had been shot. 

    No condition report is available at this time and this is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD. 

    FOX13 is working with police to learn more info. Check back on updates. 

