Man shot in Memphis apartments in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Police responded to a shooting inside a Memphis neighborhood that sent one male to the hospital in critical condition.
MPD received a call at approximately 6:20 p.m. inside the Registry at Wolfchase Apartments in the 1800 block of Wolfchase Circle.
No victim was located at the scene.
One male later arrived at Baptist East with a gunshot wound. The victim was later airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this investigation once additional information is available.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Teen involved in 'shots fired' into Memphis school bus charged with murder in separate shooting
- Man found shot and killed in Lakeland overnight
- Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Dyersburg overnight
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}