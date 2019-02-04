  • Man shot in Memphis apartments, left in critical condition

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - A man is clinging to life after a shooting in a Memphis apartment complex.

    Memphis police were called to the scene of a shooting at 4733 Lynngate inside the Hedgerow Apartments.

    One male was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    No suspect information was given by authorities at this time.

    FOX13 will keep you updated on this investigation once additional information is available. 

