0 Man shot in Memphis home, neighbors describe area as 'war zone'

Blue lights, emergency responders, and detectives searching the area have become an all too common sight for residents in one Memphis neighborhood.

The sound of gunshots is something many have grown accustomed to.

"It was like, 'Pow Pow,' just like that," Deneen Akemon described.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Memphis police said an armed man went into a home along S. Highland near Park Avenue. Robbery was the motive, but it ended in gunfire.

The victim, who is known as 'Heavy' in the community, is fighting for his life. He was rushed into surgery after being shot, according to family.

Police said the victim knew the person who shot him, but the crime itself was random. The suspect has not been arrested.

People who live in the area are fed up with the crime. Some described it as a "war zone."

