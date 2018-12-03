Man shot in Mitchell Heights overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators responded to a shooting in Mitchell Heights early Monday morning. Officers arrived on the scene around 2 a.m.
First responders say a shooting victim was taken to Regional One.
A lieutenant on the scene told FOX13 the victim was shot in the ankle.
It's still unclear what caused this shooting. No suspect information is available.
FOX13 is working to get updates on the investigation, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
