Man shot in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot Saturday afternoon in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
MFD officials told FOX13 the shooting happened at the corner of Keel Ave & Ayers St around 4 p.m. MPD spokesperson told FOX13 the victim is listed in non-critical condition.
Memphis police are investigating a shooting off Ayers St in north Memphis. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/2vjr1MMfdA— Jacque Masse (@massereports) October 5, 2019
MFD told FOX13 the victim is a 21-year-old man, and he was taken to Regional One for treatment.
MPD didn't provide any suspect information at this time.
FOX13 News is gathering more information. Once we learn more, we will update both on-air and online.
