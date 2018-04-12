  • Man shot in North Memphis, suspect on the run

    Memphis police are working to find out who pulled the trigger on the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue. 

    Police said the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    No suspect information is available, and officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

