Man shot in Sherwood Forest

FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting. See the latest, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee inmate charged with rape, murder of child selects final meal before execution
- Boy who disappeared from Olive Branch thought he was saving captors from suicide, father says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Sherwood Forest.
Police officers were called to the corner of Wilshire and Will Scarlet Road around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
Around the same time, FOX13's phones were flooded with calls of people saying they heard a bunch of gunshots in the area.
FOX13 confirmed that one man was taken to Regional One, but we do not know his condition.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}