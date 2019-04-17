0 Man shot in the back just feet away from where woman was caught in crossfire weeks earlier

TUNICA CO., Miss. - A Mississippi sheriff's department is looking for answers after a man was shot in the back.

READ: Woman caught in crossfire, dies after being shot in the head while leaving church

According to the Tunica Sheriff's Department, Tiny Starks was shot on Bankston at the Shady Lane apartment complex Tuesday night.

This shooting happened just around the corner from where a woman -- Skyeesha Pige -- was shot and killed after being caught in crossfire on April 1.

Starks was shot in the back and then flown to Regional One. Family members told FOX13 Starks is expected to survive.

Neighbors said they heard shots going off like firecrackers.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

One woman told FOX13 Starks is a good person and a hard worker.

“He gets up every morning, puts his son on a head-start bus and his ride comes back for him to go to work,” said the woman who did not want to be identified.

After the two shootings in as many weeks, neighbors told FOX13 they are rattled by the violence.

“When you are scared to sit outside or walk around in your yard or whatever,” said one neighbor.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office officials said no one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators did not specify whether or not the two shootings were related.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.