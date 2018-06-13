  • Man shot in the face at West Memphis apartment complex, sources say

    By: Jeremy Pierre

    Updated:

    FOX13 has a crew in West Memphis, Arkansas digging deeper for more information. Watch Good Morning Memphis for the latest. 

    One person was shot and killed in West Memphis. 

    Sources told FOX13 the shooting happened on the 2400 block of Talonwood Drive. 

    The man was shot in the face, but we do not know what led to the shooting. 

    A homicide investigation is now underway. 

    Trending stories:

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot in the face at West Memphis apartment complex, sources say

  • Headline Goes Here

    15-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Elderly woman injured after shots fired into West Memphis home