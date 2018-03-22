  • Man shot in the hand in South Memphis

    Updated:

    A Memphis man is recovering after he was shot early Thursday morning. 

    Trending stories:

    FOX13 arrived on the scene on the 500 block of Jacklyn Avenue, and spoke to a Lieutenant with the Memphis Police Department. 

    The officer said the victim was shot in the hand, and was taken to Regional One. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot in the hand in South Memphis