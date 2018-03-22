Man shot in the hand in South Memphis

A Memphis man is recovering after he was shot early Thursday morning.
FOX13 arrived on the scene on the 500 block of Jacklyn Avenue, and spoke to a Lieutenant with the Memphis Police Department.
The officer said the victim was shot in the hand, and was taken to Regional One.
