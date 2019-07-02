  • Man shot in the head in Memphis neighborhood

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting in Parkway Village. 

    The shooting happened at 11:09 p.m. on Monday on the 3400 block of Barbwood Drive. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police said the victim was shot in the head and was dead when officers arrived. 

    Witnesses on the scene said the victim and the suspect knew each other. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories