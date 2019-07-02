Man shot in the head in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting in Parkway Village.
The shooting happened at 11:09 p.m. on Monday on the 3400 block of Barbwood Drive.
Police said the victim was shot in the head and was dead when officers arrived.
Witnesses on the scene said the victim and the suspect knew each other.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
