Man shot in the head in Memphis

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis.
According to police, the man was shot on the 2100 block of S. 3rd street around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The victim was shot in the head and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and no suspect information has been released.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting and will have a live report on Good Morning Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}