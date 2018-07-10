  • Man shot in the head over social media dispute

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - (WZTV) -- Police arrested a 20-year-old man for the alleged attempted murder of a man over a social media dispute.

    According to Nashville police, 22-year-old Alando Harris Jr. and his 44-year-old father met up with others amid a social media dispute the father was having.

    Police said gunfire broke out almost immediately as the parties arrived and the younger Harris was shot in the head. 

    Harris Jr. was transported to the hospital via ambulance and is listed in very critical condition.

    Jadon Malone went to a public housing development after the shooting and was arrested at that location.

    Malone is facing charges of second degree murder.

