Memphis police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis.
According to police, the man was shot on the 2100 block of S. 3rd street around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said the shooting victim attempted to take a vehicle and was shot by the owner.
The victim was shot in the head and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to non-critical and is expected to be okay.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and no suspect information has been released.
