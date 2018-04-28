  • Man shot in Whitehaven, airlifted to Regional One

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault in the 6000 block of Walnut Grove Rd.

    Police arrived on the scene at Walnut Grove at 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

    Trending stories:

    MPD said the victim was shot by an unknown suspect in Whitehaven, but was brought to Baptist Memorial Hospital on Walnut Grove by private vehicle.

    The victim was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.

    If you have any information on this situation, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot in Whitehaven, airlifted to Regional One

  • Headline Goes Here

    70-year-old pedestrian dead after walking into Memphis traffic

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen's murder still unsolved two years after shooting, mom speaks out

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hundreds pay respects for woman slain in Waffle House attack

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man convicted of kidnapping, murdering man near University of Memphis