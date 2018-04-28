Man shot in Whitehaven, airlifted to Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault in the 6000 block of Walnut Grove Rd.
Police arrived on the scene at Walnut Grove at 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
Trending stories:
- Police: Memphis mom turns son into police for robbing, shooting at couple
- Mother hears deceased son's heart beat in another man's chest
- Man steals electricity with spoon, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
MPD said the victim was shot by an unknown suspect in Whitehaven, but was brought to Baptist Memorial Hospital on Walnut Grove by private vehicle.
The victim was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.
If you have any information on this situation, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
At 12:45 a.m., MPD responded to an Agg Assault call at 6019 Walnut Grove Rd. The male victim was brought in by private vehicle. He advised that he was shot by an ukn blk male in Whitehaven.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 28, 2018
The victim was airlifted to ROH in critical condition.
Call 528-CASH with tips.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}