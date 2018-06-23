Man shot in Whitehaven, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life following a Saturday evening shooting in Whitehaven.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:12 p.m. in the 5000 block of Boeinghshire. When officers arrived to the scene they noticed a man had been shot.
He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
At 5:12pm MPD responded to shooting at 5012 Boeinghshire. The male victim has been transported to ROH critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 23, 2018
Officers have one female detained. The victim and the suspect are known to each other.
Officers have one female detained. The victim and the suspect are known to each other, according to MPD.
We are working to learn additional info, so check back on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}