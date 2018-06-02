  • Man shot inside Memphis apartment complex

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being shot Saturday afternoon in Memphis. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to a shooting at 1080 Peabody Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, one man had been shot. 

    He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    No suspect information is available at this point.

    We are working with police to learn more. Check back for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot inside Memphis apartment complex

  • Headline Goes Here

    Students graduate from Texas school where shooting killed 10

  • Headline Goes Here

    Students graduate from Texas school where shooting killed 10

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspected burglars shot and killed in Memphis neighborhood, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Judge: Fired officer must stand trial for killing black man