Man shot inside Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being shot Saturday afternoon in Memphis.
According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to a shooting at 1080 Peabody Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, one man had been shot.
He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this point.
We are working with police to learn more. Check back for updates.
