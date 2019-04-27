Man shot, killed after argument inside Whitehaven club, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to a club in the 5100 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven.
Preliminary information shows a man was shot while trying to leave a club after an argument inside. The exact location of the club has not been clarified by police.
The victim has not been identified. No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
