Man shot, killed at Hickory Hill apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Memphis Thursday.
Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was shot at Hickory Forrest Apartments on South Little Brook Circle in Hickory Hill.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m.
Memphis police did not release any information regarding a suspect.
Trending stories:
- MPD responds to 2 shootings in same neighborhood, minutes apart; 1 killed
- At least 8 dead in duck boat accident on Table Lake in Branson, Missouri, sheriff says
- Local communities seeing resurgence of meth
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}