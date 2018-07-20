  • Man shot, killed at Hickory Hill apartment complex

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Memphis Thursday. 

    Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was shot at Hickory Forrest Apartments on South Little Brook Circle in Hickory Hill. 

    The incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

    Memphis police did not release any information regarding a suspect. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. 

