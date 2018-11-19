Man shot, killed at Memphis food mart

FOX13 is working to learn more details about the shooting and will have a full report on Good Morning Memphis.
Memphis police are investigating after a shooting at a food mart in Nutbush.
According to police, officers were called to the 1700 block of North Graham Street around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.
The victim's name has not been released.
Details surrounding who pulled the trigger are limited, however, officers said the victim and the clerk both knew the killer.
