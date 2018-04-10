Man shot, killed at Memphis motel

Memphis police are investigating a shooting on the 1300 block of Springbrook.
It is at America's Best Value Inn and Suites.
Trending stories:
- Mom of slain Tennessee boy arrest days after husband charged with murder
- Man breaks into Memphis home while family sleeps, shoots person in chest
- Bartlett teens dies after weeks of battling flu
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
According to police, one man was shot. FOX13 learned the victim died from his injuries. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a black car. Police believe it might have been a Nissan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}