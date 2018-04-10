  • Man shot, killed at Memphis motel

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating a shooting on the 1300 block of Springbrook. 

    It is at America's Best Value Inn and Suites. 

    Trending stories:

    According to police, one man was shot. FOX13 learned the victim died from his injuries. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a black car. Police believe it might have been a Nissan. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot, killed at Memphis motel

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD releases surveillance footage of aggravated burglary suspects

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis police ask for help to find accused car thieves

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD arrest 4 people inside carjacked vehicle