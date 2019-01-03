0 Man shot, killed by 3 MPD officers identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man who was killed after being shot by three MPD officers was identified by TBI and family members.

Family and officials confirmed to FOX13 that the victim was Abdoulaye Thiam, 20.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3 MPD officers relieved of duty after shooting, killing man armed with knife

According to family, Thiam was originally from Africa but has lived in Memphis his whole life. Thiam was taking classes at the Job Corps Center and had dreams of becoming a nurse.

They were upset that police didn’t use a Taser to stop him, but they didn’t know why Thiam had a knife.

Family members also were not sure who called police.

Police said three officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the scene around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to MPD, Thiam “confronted officers with a knife” when they arrived on scene.

At that point, police said the officers fired shots, hitting and killing Thiam.

Thiam’s cousin, Abdoulaye Ba, told FOX13 it made no sense for the officers to shoot at someone who only had a knife.

“I’m just trying to figure out why. To the TBI, they received a 911 call,” said Ba. “They show up. He has a knife, and three officers open fire. Three officers? It was clear to them he only had a knife.

“Why would you gun someone down with only a knife?”

Ba said the victim’s family is frustrated that police immediately used deadly force when Thiam’s life could have been spared with a less-violent method.

“Could they just use another strategy to calm him down? Do something better than to gun someone down. You only live once and now they took his life.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said: "Officers with Memphis Police Department responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a residence at 1317 Timothy Street. As officers responded to the scene, a male ran toward them with a knife. The initial investigation indicates three officers fired, striking the subject. The subject was deceased at the scene. No police officers were injured during the incident. The identity of the deceased man is currently being withheld pending notification of relatives."

All three officers were relieved of duty pending the outcome of an investigation.

The officers were not injured in the incident. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Thiam was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Violent Crime Response Team from the TBI Memphis crime lab will also be responding.

Background info:

From 2011 to 2017 there were 76 officer-involved shootings in Memphis – 23 were deadly.

In 2017, MPD officers were involved in four police shootings.

Most recently in September 2018, three MPD officers did not turn on their body cameras before chasing and shooting a man – later identified as Martavious Banks – who was left in critical condition.

READ: Attorney says man was shot in back twice by MPD officer

In the last five years – there have been 14 officer-involved shootings in Shelby County – five were deadly.

