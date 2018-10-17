Man shot, killed by deputies identified as I-40 shooting suspect

UPDATE:
The man who was shot and killed by deputies on Wednesday morning has been identified as Keyshon Parham.
Parham was wanted in connection with the I-40 shooting where multiple people were shot.
Parham had five attempted first-degree warrants out for his arrest.
A Shelby County Deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot.
The Shelby County Deputy, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, however, he has since been upgraded to non-critical condition.
SCSO said the suspect is dead.
According to Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened shortly around 3:30 a.m.near the Mendenhall and Mt. Moriah area off Meadow Lake, according to Lt. Anthony Buckner of SCSO.
"When they encountered the subject he fled away from deputies. They gave chase, When they cornered or encountered him again there was some sort of altercation where shots were fired," Buckner said.
The apartments are called the Eden at Watersedge Apartments.
"They were here in the complex looking for this wanted subject they've looking for him for a few weeks and unfortunately the events that ensued after led us to this moment here," Buckner said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the scene.
