0 Man shot, killed by MPD officers had history of incidents with police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 dug deeper into the background of the man who was shot and killed by three Memphis police officers after they said he charged at them with a knife.

Memphis police said Abdoulaye Thiam, 20, was shot and killed Wednesday night at his home in the 1300 block of Timothy Drive after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.

According to investigators, Thiam “confronted officers with a knife” and charged toward them when they arrived on scene.

At that point, police said the officers fired shots, hitting and killing Thiam.

However, that was not the first time MPD officers had been called about Thiam.

Police were called on Thiam in 2017 after he allegedly threatened to kill family members with a knife.

And police had also been called to his home before as well.

According to a police report from 2017, Thiam threatened to harm his aunt with a knife and kill anyone who got between the two.

The report goes on to explain all of Thiam’s family members felt in fear of their lives, so they called police.

During the incident the report states Thiam told his aunt: “You think running away will keep me from doing what I want to do to you?”

When officers arrived, the report said they gave Thiam commands to drop the knife, which he did.

One of the officers managed to get Thiam on the ground and arrest him. But Thiam went on another rampage when officers attempted to put him in the car.

According to the arresting officer, Thiam double kicked several officers at separate times.

Officers said Thiam began demanding the officers to shoot him and kill him with their guns.

