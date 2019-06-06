Man shot, killed during standoff with officers in Arkansas, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. - The Arkansas State Police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting.
Jonesboro Police, Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, and paramedics were called to a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 3100 block of Barnhill road in Jonesboro.
A witness told police the suspect pulled a gun on a family member and the gun did not fire. He then pointed and shot a woman in the lower back. She was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle and underwent emergency surgery, police said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Officers do not know her condition.
The subject then barricaded himself in a mobile home and Jonesboro Police secured the area by blocking off the surrounding area.
Negotiators were called in to diffuse the situation, but the suspect refused to talk to them.
Approximately four hours into the standoff, S.W.A.T. deployed teargas and the subject fled the home through the back of the house.
Shots were fired and the suspect was pronounced dead.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}