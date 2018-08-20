Man shot, killed feet away from Le Bonheur

FOX13 is working to learn more information about this homicide, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
Memphis police are investigating a shooting in the Medical District.
According to police, the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday morning at the corner of Manassas and Poplar Avenue. This is less than a block away from Le Bonheur's Children Hospital.
Police said they do not have any suspect information available.
