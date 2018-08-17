Man shot, killed in Parkway Village

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Parkway Village.
At 5:03 a.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 4859 Fox Hall. A Male victim was located suffering from a GSW and was pronounced decesed on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 17, 2018
Preliminary info indicates that the victim and the suspect knew each other and were involved in an argument prior to the shooting.
According to the Memphis Police Department, they are on the scene of a shooting on Foxhall Drive. The victim was shot and was pronounced dead when police arrived.
