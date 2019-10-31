  • Man shot, killed in Whitehaven neighborhood overnight, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in Whitehaven.

    Officers responded to the scene around 10:50 Wednesday night. They were called to the 4200 Graceland Dr.

    One man was found shot and killed on the scene. Investigators have determined the suspect may have been known to the victim.

    MPD has not identified the man killed at this time. 

    This is an ongoing homicide investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call  Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

