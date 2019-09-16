Man shot, killed near Liberty Bowl Stadium, according to MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a killer after a man was shot and killed.
Officers were called to a shooting at Midland Ave. and Marianna St. near the Liberty Bowl Stadium.
Police found one man dead on the scene.
No suspect information has been given at this time.
Investigators have not identified the man killed.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stopper at 528-CASH.
