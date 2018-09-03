Man shot, killed over dispute about mobile home in St. Francis Co.

ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. - A man was shot and killed over a mobile home dispute in St. Francis County.
The St. Francis Sheriff’s Department said Donald Dishon, 52, was found on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Shell Lake – located at the junction of U.S. Route 70 and Arkansas Highway 149, 11 miles south of Earle, Arkansas – around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Detectives said the victim and suspect – identified as Travis Pulliam – had been involved in a legal dispute over a mobile home that Dishon had purchased from Pulliam. However, Pulliam had “recently regained possession through court proceedings.”
Dishon confronted the people who were hired by Pulliam to clean out the trailer “with a gun and made them leave,” deputies said.
At that point, police said Pulliam called the sheriff’s department and drove to the scene.
Witnesses told police a gunfight started and Dishon was shot in the back as he was running away.
Deputies said Pulliam then approached the victim as he was on the ground and “fired additional rounds before running back to his truck to reload his handgun.”
Pulliam was taken into custody, and deputies found another handgun in his pocket.
