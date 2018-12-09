Man shot multiple times at Mississippi gas station

A 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Marshall County, according to officials.
According to the Marshall County Coroner told FOX13, the victim was found dead in the parking lot of a Marathon Gas station in Victoria, Mississippi.
“I really shouldn’t be coming back here,” said Nancy Stewart Sunday. She is in Victoria, Mississippi visiting her sister.
We asked her how she felt knowing someone’s body was found in this same parking lot not seven hours earlier.
“I never knew anything about a murder. I didn’t hear nothing about a murder last night,” she answered.
The coroner identified the man as Atha Falkner.
Falkner’s family told FOX13 he was walking from the car to the front of the store when he was shot multiple times.
They said he was still breathing when paramedics arrived. His body laid on the pavement for more than four hours overnight.
FOX13 is working to learn if there is any information about a potential suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
